TOKYO, June 27 Daiwa Securities CEO Takashi
Hibino saw his compensation shoot up to $2.2 million in the past
fiscal year as the brokerage's profits jumped with the Japanese
stock market, almost a third more than what his counterpart at
Nomura Holdings got.
Hibino received 215 million yen in total compensation in the
year ended in March, comprised of 114 million yen in base pay,
14 million in stock options and 86 million yen in
performance-based pay, Daiwa's regulatory filing on
Thursday shows.
Nomura CEO Koji Nagai, who took the helm of Japan's
largest brokerage last year in the wake of an insider trading
scandal, was paid 166 million yen, the company's filing shows.
Nagai was among five executives to top 100 million yen, up
from two executives in 2012, as Japanese brokerages enjoyed
bumper profits on the back of a surge in the Nikkei stock
average and significantly higher trading volumes.
But executive pay in Japan still pales in comparison to
Western investment banks.
The total pay of 20 Nomura directors and executive officers
came to 1.13 billion yen ($11.60 million), roughly equal to what
JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon took home as an
individual last year.