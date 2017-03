TOKYO, March 7 Nomura Holdings said on Thursday that it will issue $1.2 billion worth of dollar-denominated straight bonds maturing in September 2016 carrying a two percent coupon.

Nomura said it will also issue $300 million worth of floating rate dollar-denominated bonds maturing in September 2016. The bonds will offer three-month dollar Libor plus 145 basis points, Nomura said in a statement.