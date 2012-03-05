DUBAI, March 5 Japanese investment bank
Nomura is setting up a foreign exchange trading team in
Dubai to meet growing demand among its institutional clients to
trade Middle East and North African currencies, the bank said on
Monday.
Nomura said it had hired three specialists in its Dubai
International Financial Centre branch, including team leader
Hyeonmuk Mun, who had 15 years of experience in trading in the
Middle East and Africa with RBS Global Markets, Calyon CIB and
Citibank.
The Japanese bank said last week that it had obtained Saudi
Arabian regulatory approval to offer foreign investors indirect
access to the Saudi stock market through swap products, joining
a growing list of banks beefing up their presence ahead of
anticipated market liberalisation there.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)