* July-Sept net profit 2.81 bln yen, vs 5.7 bln yen
consensus
* Boosted by gains in fixed income, mirrors results at U.S.
peers
* Wholesale division swings to profit from year earlier loss
* Nomura lost some business due to insider trading scandal
TOKYO, Oct 29 Nomura Holdings, Japan's
largest investment bank, posted its fourth straight quarterly
profit on Monday as an upswing in its fixed income operations
helped it counter weak equity markets and the fallout from an
insider trading probe.
Nomura, whose top competitor in Japan is Daiwa Securities
Group, reported on Monday a net profit of 2.81 billion
yen ($35.3 million) for the July-September second quarter,
against a loss of 46.09 billion yen in the same period last
year. The consensus of eight analysts was for a profit of 5.7
billion yen.
Nomura's results were supported by a boost in bond trading
and other fixed income products, a major factor bolstering
quarterly earnings at U.S. banks including Morgan Stanley
and JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Net revenue in fixed income operations doubled to 88.6
billion yen from a year earlier, helping Nomura's wholesale
division swing to a modest profit of 200 million yen from a year
earlier 70.7 billion yen loss. The wholesale business includes
investment banking.
The wholesale division generated 137.1 billion yen in net
revenue, a 68 percent increase from the same year-earlier
period. That helped offset the drag from Japan's sluggish stock
market, reflected in a 4 percent slide in net revenue from
equity trading.
The benchmark Nikkei average fell 1.5 percent during
July-September, while turnover on the first section of the Tokyo
Stock Exchange slumped 12 percent from April-June.
COST CUTTING
Nomura also lost underwriting business due to an insider
trading scandal that triggered a shake-up of top management. In
the most high-profile case, it was relegated to a more junior
role on the $8.5 billion initial public offering of Japan
Airlines, the world's second-largest IPO of 2012.
Following a review by newly appointed Chief Executive Koji
Nagai, the company announced plans in August to chop an
additional $1 billion in costs in its second major restructuring
since it embarked on an ill-fated overseas expansion through the
acquisition of parts of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Nomura Chief Financial Officer Junko Nakagawa told a media
briefing the real effect of the cost cutting plan would be seen
by the January-March quarter or at the beginning of the 2013
financial year starting in April.
The cuts will centre on its equities and investment banking
businesses overseas. Nearly half the savings will come from
Europe, where Nomura has lost nearly $1 billion in the past year
as the region stumbles through the sovereign debt crisis.
Nagai wants to focus more on fast-growing markets in Asia,
although he acknowledged in a Reuters interview last month that
it could take two to three years before Nomura is in a position
to generate significant profits in the region.
Nomura does not give annual forecasts. Analysts on average
expect net profit to come to 58 billion yen in the year to March
2013, according to 11 polled by Thomson Reuters, up from the
11.6 billion yen profit logged in the previous year.
