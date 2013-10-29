TOKYO Oct 29 Nomura Holdings Inc
reported a 14-fold jump in July-September profit as Japan's
largest brokerage benefited from more active trading on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Nomura reported a net profit of 38.1 billion yen ($389.9
million) for the latest quarter on Tuesday, far better than the
2.8 billion yen it eked out in same quarter a year earlier.
The result compared with the Starmine SmartEstimate of 43
billion yen, derived from the projections of 4 top-ranked
analysts.
Nomura's fortunes have improved this year thanks to an
upswing in the Japanese stock market triggered by the aggressive
economic policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as
cost-cutting by a management team installed after a 2012 insider
trading scandal.
But after frenzied trading earlier in the year, investors
pulled back from the Japanese market, to see if Abe can follow
through on promised economic reforms.
Trading volume on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 30 percent
in July-September from the previous three months, cutting into
Nomura's bread-and-butter business of broking shares to
individuals. As a result, Nomura's net profit fell 42 percent
from the previous quarter.
($1 = 97.7100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)