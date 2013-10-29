(Adds industry context, full-year forecast, shares)
* July-September net profit 38.1 billion yen vs 43 billion
yen analyst estimate
* Slowing trade in Tokyo stocks knocks some wind out of
Nomura resurgence
* Shares closed down 0.7 percent at 737 yen prior to
earnings
By Nathan Layne
TOKYO, Oct 29 Nomura Holdings Inc
reported a 14-fold jump in quarterly profit from a year earlier,
but slowing trade in Tokyo stocks has knocked some wind out of a
resurgence of Japan's largest investment bank.
Nomura has seen its fortunes improve markedly this year
thanks largely to the aggressive economic growth agenda of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, who came to power in December, renewing
investor interest in Japanese stocks.
Nomura has also shored up its overseas operations through
cost-cutting and focusing on pockets of strength, such as its
fixed income operations.
But the latest quarterly results underscore just how
intertwined Nomura's fate is with the course of Abenomics, as
the premier's policies are commonly known.
The flow of money into Japanese equities has slowed in the
past few months as investors become sceptical about whether Abe
can deliver on promised reforms, cutting into Nomura's
bread-and-butter businesses of selling shares and mutual funds.
The benchmark Nikkei stock average was up 63 percent as of
Sept. 30 compared with a year earlier, but it was up just 6
percent for the July-September quarter.
Nomura on Tuesday posted a net profit of 38.1 billion yen
($389.9 million) for July-September, up sharply from 2.8 billion
yen a year earlier, but down from 65.9 billion yen in
April-June.
The result was lower than the Starmine SmartEstimate of 43
billion yen, derived from the projections of four top-ranked
analysts.
Nomura is still on pace to nearly double its earnings in the
full year ending March 2014, with analysts projecting an annual
net profit of 207 billion yen, up from 107 billion in the year
to March 2013.
Prior to the results, shares of Nomura closed down 0.7
percent at 737 yen. The stock is up 47 percent since the start
of the year, underperforming a 62 percent rise in the Japanese
securities industry subindex.
($1 = 97.7100 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher
Cushing and Jean Yoon)