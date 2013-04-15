HONG KONG, April 15 Nomura Holdings' head of equity trading for Asia excluding Japan has left the firm, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Jean El Khoury had joined Nomura as head of equity derivatives trading, Asia Pacific in January 2011 before being promoted to head of trading for all equity products in the region in December that year.

His departure follows the appointment on March 27th this year of Yasuhiro Fujiwara as head of the Japanese bank's Asia ex-Japan equities division. In addition to those duties Fujiwara was named head of equity derivatives trading in Asia-pacific, creating some overlap with El Khoury's role.

Prior to joining Nomura, El Khoury worked as co-head of equity derivatives trading for North America at Deutsche Bank in New York.

A spokesman for Nomura declined to comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White)