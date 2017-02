Dec 3 Nomura Holdings Inc said on Monday that Jason Fertig will join the Japanese bank as managing director and head of healthcare investment banking coverage in the Americas.

Fertig will report to co-heads of corporate finance for the Americas Mark Epley and Mike Hill.

Fertig, who began his investment banking career at Lehman Brothers, has also led coverage of the specialty pharmaceutical sector at Barclays Plc affiliate Barclays Capital.