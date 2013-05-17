TOKYO May 17 Japan's Nomura Asset Management
said on Friday it will suspend new subscription for its $8.8
billion actively managed Japanese equities mutual fund as its
asset size neared capacity, underscoring investor demand
stimulated by a recent surge in domestic share prices.
Nomura Asset said the suspension takes effect on May 20.
Japanese retail investors have poured money into domestic
equity focused mutual funds as domestic shares have soared to
five-year highs under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary
economic policies.
Nomura Japan Brand Equity Investment Fund, which is offered
in 15 series of several currencies, is the largest actively
managed equities mutual fund sold to retail investors in Japan.
Assets under the fund's management totalled 895.5 billion
yen ($8.78 billion) as of Thursday, a four-fold increase from
240 billion yen at the end of December.
($1 = 101.9600 Japanese yen)
