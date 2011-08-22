(Repeats to add byline)
By Prakash Chakravarti
HONG KONG, Aug 22 (IFR) - Nomura seems to be
bucking the worldwide trend of banks downsizing their operations
given the bleak outlook for global economic growth and the
turmoil unleashed on financial markets over the past few months.
The Japanese firm has lured 10 bankers away from Deutsche
Bank's (DBKGn.DE) capital markets and treasury solutions team in
Asia, a corporate coverage group providing transaction banking,
foreign exchange, rates and debt capital markets products.
The latest hires will expand Nomura's corporate solutions
and financing group, a joint venture between the investment
banking and fixed-income divisions with responsibility for
corporate sales, risk solutions and private financing.
They will complement the 19-strong debt capital markets team
for Asia ex-Japan, now run by former Deutsche banker Mark Leahy.
Leahy joined in late April as head of debt origination and
fixed-income syndicate for Asia ex-Japan, and will now be
reunited with several former colleagues.
Nomura's expansion plans are no secret, but its aggressive
hiring jars awkwardly with the thousands of job cuts announced
by its US and European peers in recent weeks.
"It is surprising Nomura is hiring so many bankers in this
environment. One has to wonder if the expansion is sustainable.
They are paying guaranteed bonuses of up to two years for these
hires, which is crazy," said one banker at a rival firm.
Deutsche's strong market share in Asian rates, FX and
fixed-income make it an obvious target for banks looking to
acquire top talent, but observers were quick to question whether
Nomura has the product offering to complement those hires.
"Where is their product suite? Nomura does not have a big
balance sheet like its Japanese peers nor is it a key provider
of flow products such as local rates and FX. It is not a
significant market-maker in any of the major centres outside
Japan, let alone in local markets in Asia," said one banker in
Singapore.
"Even if it manages to attract the best bankers Nomura is
hardly going to be able to make a dent to the more established
players," said a debt capital markets banker in Hong Kong.
Nomura ranks 19th in the Asia (ex-Japan, ex-Australasia)
league table for bond sales in dollars, euros and yen, with
$570.5 million in credit from six deals. It was 25th in 2010 and
18th the year before that.
Other new entrants to the DCM business, such as Standard
Chartered , have been able to win market share thanks to
their already extensive corporate relationships across Asia.
Nomura, however, is less keen to use its balance sheet for
plain vanilla lending as its Baa2/BBB+ credit rating gives it a
higher cost of funding than many of its competitors.Its rating
is also a hurdle in the derivatives market, reducing its appeal
as a counterparty.Those familiar with the firm's strategy
pointed out that Nomura is not looking to compete with the "big
boys" on the street. It is, rather, focussing selectively on the
high-yield markets, where it faces less competition and has a
greater chance of making decent revenues.
Tough for Deutsche
Many of Nomura's 10 hires are South-East Asian specialists.
Daniel Mamadou was Deutsche's co-head of CMTS for Asia
(ex-Japan), while Djamal Attamimi was co-head of CMTS for
South-East Asia and head of corporate finance coverage,
Indonesia. Martin Syquia was head of CMTS for the Philippines,
while Christopher Chan was Asia head of rates coverage and head
of CMTS, Singapore.
Competitors were quick to point out that Deutsche's DCM
business was losing steam in Asia. This year it is lagging in
third place behind HSBC and Citigroup with $5.09 billion in
credit from 28 deals - Deutsche finished second in the Asia DCM
league tables in 2010, while it topped the charts in 2009.
Rivals suggested that Syquia's departure could have been a
factor behind Deutsche's absence from the latest bond mandate
from the Philippines sovereign, as Deutsche's relationship with
the sovereign has won it countless bond mandates in recent
years, including the two Global peso offerings in September 2010
and January this year.
Deutsche's rivals, however, admit that the German firm's
franchise is a well-built machine that can withstand the shocks.
"It is like watching a B movie where King Kong takes hit
after hit, but is still standing," said one DCM banker.
"There were similar predictions made about Deutsche's DCM
business when Leahy left the bank in early 2009 and Michael Luk
departed in early 2010," said another bond banker. "However, the
firm has bounced back each time."
Another person familiar with the situation said that the 10
departures formed less than a fifth of the 60-odd coverage team
in Singapore and only a small part of the over 260 CMTS bankers
across Asia.
Around half of the CMTS bankers in Singapore are managing
directors and directors, which points to Deutsche's strength in
depth.
The six bankers leaving Deutsche are: Richard Ng, Gerard
Yuen, Dicky Yordan, Amir Amiruddin, K C Lim and Mohammad Afaq.
They were all Singapore-based and holding director- or vice
president-level positions.
Sreenivasan Iyer will now be sole head of the CMTS team for
South-East Asia for Deutsche.
Spokespersons from Deutsche and Nomura declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Tanya Angerer)
This story was published in IFR Asia magazine on August 20 2011.
(editing by Steve Garton)