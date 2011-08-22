(Repeats to add byline)

By Prakash Chakravarti

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (IFR) - Nomura seems to be bucking the worldwide trend of banks downsizing their operations given the bleak outlook for global economic growth and the turmoil unleashed on financial markets over the past few months.

The Japanese firm has lured 10 bankers away from Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) capital markets and treasury solutions team in Asia, a corporate coverage group providing transaction banking, foreign exchange, rates and debt capital markets products.

The latest hires will expand Nomura's corporate solutions and financing group, a joint venture between the investment banking and fixed-income divisions with responsibility for corporate sales, risk solutions and private financing.

They will complement the 19-strong debt capital markets team for Asia ex-Japan, now run by former Deutsche banker Mark Leahy. Leahy joined in late April as head of debt origination and fixed-income syndicate for Asia ex-Japan, and will now be reunited with several former colleagues.

Nomura's expansion plans are no secret, but its aggressive hiring jars awkwardly with the thousands of job cuts announced by its US and European peers in recent weeks.

"It is surprising Nomura is hiring so many bankers in this environment. One has to wonder if the expansion is sustainable. They are paying guaranteed bonuses of up to two years for these hires, which is crazy," said one banker at a rival firm.

Deutsche's strong market share in Asian rates, FX and fixed-income make it an obvious target for banks looking to acquire top talent, but observers were quick to question whether Nomura has the product offering to complement those hires.

"Where is their product suite? Nomura does not have a big balance sheet like its Japanese peers nor is it a key provider of flow products such as local rates and FX. It is not a significant market-maker in any of the major centres outside Japan, let alone in local markets in Asia," said one banker in Singapore.

"Even if it manages to attract the best bankers Nomura is hardly going to be able to make a dent to the more established players," said a debt capital markets banker in Hong Kong.

Nomura ranks 19th in the Asia (ex-Japan, ex-Australasia) league table for bond sales in dollars, euros and yen, with $570.5 million in credit from six deals. It was 25th in 2010 and 18th the year before that.

Other new entrants to the DCM business, such as Standard Chartered , have been able to win market share thanks to their already extensive corporate relationships across Asia.

Nomura, however, is less keen to use its balance sheet for plain vanilla lending as its Baa2/BBB+ credit rating gives it a higher cost of funding than many of its competitors.Its rating is also a hurdle in the derivatives market, reducing its appeal as a counterparty.Those familiar with the firm's strategy pointed out that Nomura is not looking to compete with the "big boys" on the street. It is, rather, focussing selectively on the high-yield markets, where it faces less competition and has a greater chance of making decent revenues. Tough for Deutsche Many of Nomura's 10 hires are South-East Asian specialists. Daniel Mamadou was Deutsche's co-head of CMTS for Asia (ex-Japan), while Djamal Attamimi was co-head of CMTS for South-East Asia and head of corporate finance coverage, Indonesia. Martin Syquia was head of CMTS for the Philippines, while Christopher Chan was Asia head of rates coverage and head of CMTS, Singapore.

Competitors were quick to point out that Deutsche's DCM business was losing steam in Asia. This year it is lagging in third place behind HSBC and Citigroup with $5.09 billion in credit from 28 deals - Deutsche finished second in the Asia DCM league tables in 2010, while it topped the charts in 2009.

Rivals suggested that Syquia's departure could have been a factor behind Deutsche's absence from the latest bond mandate from the Philippines sovereign, as Deutsche's relationship with the sovereign has won it countless bond mandates in recent years, including the two Global peso offerings in September 2010 and January this year.

Deutsche's rivals, however, admit that the German firm's franchise is a well-built machine that can withstand the shocks.

"It is like watching a B movie where King Kong takes hit after hit, but is still standing," said one DCM banker.

"There were similar predictions made about Deutsche's DCM business when Leahy left the bank in early 2009 and Michael Luk departed in early 2010," said another bond banker. "However, the firm has bounced back each time."

Another person familiar with the situation said that the 10 departures formed less than a fifth of the 60-odd coverage team in Singapore and only a small part of the over 260 CMTS bankers across Asia. Around half of the CMTS bankers in Singapore are managing directors and directors, which points to Deutsche's strength in depth.

The six bankers leaving Deutsche are: Richard Ng, Gerard Yuen, Dicky Yordan, Amir Amiruddin, K C Lim and Mohammad Afaq. They were all Singapore-based and holding director- or vice president-level positions.

Sreenivasan Iyer will now be sole head of the CMTS team for South-East Asia for Deutsche.

Spokespersons from Deutsche and Nomura declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Tanya Angerer) This story was published in IFR Asia magazine on August 20 2011. (editing by Steve Garton)