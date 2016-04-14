HONG KONG, April 14 Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc
has cut 20 to 30 jobs in its equities business in Asia
excluding Japan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter
said on Thursday, just days after the investment bank announced
a partial retreat from Europe and the Americas.
The reduced headcount is linked to annual performance and is
unrelated to Nomura's Europe and Americas strategy, said the
person, who declined to be identified as the information was not
public.
Separately, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed Michael
Kurtz would step down as Nomura's global head of equity strategy
and chief strategist for Asia, excluding Japan.
A Nomura spokesman confirmed the memo content but declined
to comment on job cuts.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Denny Thomas)