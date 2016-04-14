* Move to impact 20-30 jobs in Asia excluding Japan
* Asia ex-Japan chief strategist, North Asia sales head
leave
HONG KONG, April 14 Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc
has cut 20 to 30 jobs in its equities unit in Asia
excluding Japan, a person with direct knowledge of the matter
said, just days after the investment bank announced a partial
retreat from Europe and the Americas.
The reduced headcount is linked to annual performance and is
unrelated to Nomura's Europe and Americas strategy, said the
person, who declined to be identified as the information was not
public.
Separately, internal memos seen by Reuters showed Nomura's
global head of equity strategy and chief strategist for Asia
excluding Japan, Michael Kurtz, and its head of equity sales for
North Asia, Stanley Wong, were leaving Japan's biggest
brokerage.
A Nomura spokesman confirmed the memo content but declined
to comment on job cuts.
Job cuts in the region come against the backdrop of Nomura
deciding to axe a brokerage unit and hundreds of jobs in Europe
and the Americas, sounding a partial retreat from its latest
drive to become a global player.
Weaker revenue, rising costs and tighter regulations have
dulled returns in the Asia equities business, forcing some
global banks to shut or trim operations in the region in the
recent past.
Barclays has closed its cash equities business in
Asia, while Asia-focused Standard Chartered closed its
equities franchise, and France's Societe Generale has
shut its India equities research desk.
