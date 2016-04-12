LONDON/TOKYO, April 12 (IFR/Reuters) - Nomura plans to axe
500-600 staff in Europe and will also cut global markets staff
in the US, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, as
Japan's biggest brokerage tries to stem years of heavy overseas
losses.
The European cuts will be in equity research, flow and
structured equity derivatives and equity capital markets
underwriting, all of which the firm is exiting. These businesses
had remained under the Nomura umbrella in 2012 when cash
equities execution was shifted to Instinet, its electronic
agency broker. Nomura will, however, retain its convertibles
business as well as an ECM advisory team.
The latest cuts will exclude Instinet. In fact, Nomura is
likely to re-allocate some of the capital freed up from its
European exits and its US rationalisation to shift some agency
fixed-income execution via Instinet.
The cuts in Europe are estimated to account for about 15% of
staff in Europe, although more precise numbers will be announced
at the firm's investor day on April 27.
Nomura had already cut hundreds of staff in its European and
US equities business in 2012 when equities and fixed income were
merged to reform the global markets division, in an attempt to
cut costs and improve profitability.
Beyond equities, Nomura has also been shrinking its
international spread products businesses as it de-emphasises
product lines, such as corporate credit and non-agency US RMBS
in global markets. Areas such as international debt capital
markets will, however, be untouched by the changes.
Nomura's overseas business is set to report a sixth straight
annual pre-tax loss for the year ended March 2016. Between
October-December 2015 alone, the overseas business lost ¥19.9bn
(US$173m).
"Since the second half of last year, global markets have
experienced extreme volatility and a significant decline in
liquidity, triggered by heightened uncertainty in the global
economy," Nomura said in a statement confirming it will cut jobs
in Europe and the US, but without giving details.
"Today's announcement will position Nomura for sustainable
profitability under the new market and regulatory environment,
and reaffirms Nomura's commitment to improving the performance
of its international businesses," Nomura said.
The combination of a hostile equity environment in which
institutional clients have reduced trading velocity and
regulatory developments (most notably MiFID II) has made it
tough for brokers lacking scale to make a positive return on
their equity businesses.
The decision to shutter European equity research and
derivatives reflects the difficult underlying environment, the
people said.
The retreat broadly reflects the problems banks outside the
top five continue to have in attaining the scale necessary to be
profitable, and Nomura's failed attempt to crack into the top
tier despite its acquisition of the European and Asian
businesses of Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Nomura's move comes as other big institutions also scale
back in international cash equities due to sluggish trading
volumes and rising costs against a backdrop of jitters about the
global economy. British lender Barclays closed its cash equities
business in Asia, while Asia-focused Standard Chartered closed
its equities franchise.
Nomura has been unable to turn its European equity research
or execution presence into a viable origination business, hence
the decision to exit European ECM underwriting. The Japanese
firm has a stranglehold on Japanese ECM with a market share of
over 46% year-to-date, more than twice that of second-ranked
Mizuho. But its Japanese equity underwriting accounts for more
than 96% of its global deal flow so far this year, underlining
the nature of the problem.
Nomura ranks 63rd in EMEA ECM issuance year-to-date and had
garnered less than US$1m, compared with US$37m for all of 2015
and US$50m in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Jobs will also go in Nomura's global markets division in the
Americas. However, unlike in Europe the firm is not exiting any
businesses or product lines.
Nomura has extensively expanded its US business in the
post-financial crisis period, increasing headcount to around
2,500 from 700 in 2009. A senior Nomura executive referred to
the US cuts as a "deep spring-clean" and said the changes were
more a matter of "throttling back a little".
Nomura's operations in Asia will not be affected, the bank
said.
The bank has lost US$3bn overseas in nearly six years.
"By restructuring some of its businesses, Nomura can stop
the bleeding and - in the long run - move towards profitability
in its international division," said Masayuki Otani, chief
market analyst at Securities Japan.
The market clearly liked the changes as Nomura shares
climbed more than 7.4% in Tokyo trading to close at ¥481.50
after reports of its overseas cuts emerged.
Nomura had 3,433 employees in Europe at the end of last
year, or just over 10% of its global workforce of 29,069. Over
half of its total employees are based in Japan.
