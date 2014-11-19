(Adds details from internal memo)

Nov 19 Jeremy Bennett, chief executive of Nomura Holdings Inc's European operations, has resigned 18 months after taking the role, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

The memo sent to Nomura employees said Bennett left to pursue opportunities in the charity sector and in emerging markets.

The Financial Times had earlier reported that differences of opinion over strategy were among the main reasons for Bennett's departure. (on.ft.com/1BKLIsy).

Yasuo Kashiwagi, co-chief executive for European operations, will be in solely in charge until a full-time replacement for Bennett has been found, the memo said. Nomura confirmed the contents of the memo but declined additional comment.

Bennett has also previously worked as a British government adviser on banking and for Credit Suisse Group AG.

The European operations of the Japanese financial services firm returned to profit last quarter for the first time in nearly two years as its global fixed income business expanded its market share. (Reporting by Emi Emoto in Tokyo and Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregario and Miral Fahmy)