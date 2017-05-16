BRIEF-Casper raises $170 million in Series C funding
* Casper announces close of $170 million Series C investment round; new investment led by target and includes Tresalia, IVP, NEA, and Irving Capital
May 16 Nomura Asset Management UK Ltd said it hired Jon Nash as business development director in a newly created role.
Nash joins from UBS Wealth Management, where he most recently worked as alternatives distribution specialist.
Nomura Asset Management is a unit of Japan's largest brokerage, Nomura Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
OSLO, June 19 Sweden's largest national pension fund is looking to get other investors to agree on principles relating to their shareholdings in companies which it says violate the Paris climate agreement.
June 19 CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.