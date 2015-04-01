April 1 Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's largest investment bank and brokerage, appointed Kris Panjipan as head of international investment banking in its majority owned securities brokerage in Thailand.

Panjipan, who joins Capital Nomura Securities, most recently worked at Daiwa Securities Group Inc as head of Thailand investment banking.

He will be based in Bangkok and will report functionally to Kelvin Ho, head of investment banking southeast Asia and locally to Yasuhiro Terase, head of CNS investment banking.

Panjipan, who has 10 years of experience in investment banking, had also worked at Siam Commercial Bank PCL and Khronos Advisory Ltd. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)