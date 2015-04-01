April 1 Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's
largest investment bank and brokerage, appointed Kris Panjipan
as head of international investment banking in its majority
owned securities brokerage in Thailand.
Panjipan, who joins Capital Nomura Securities, most recently
worked at Daiwa Securities Group Inc as head of
Thailand investment banking.
He will be based in Bangkok and will report functionally to
Kelvin Ho, head of investment banking southeast Asia and locally
to Yasuhiro Terase, head of CNS investment banking.
Panjipan, who has 10 years of experience in investment
banking, had also worked at Siam Commercial Bank PCL
and Khronos Advisory Ltd.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)