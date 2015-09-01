BRIEF-Geneva Finance says unit enters into partnership agreement with Janssen insurance
* Geneva finance ltd- entered into a supply agreement with Janssen insurance limited
Sept 1 Nomura Holdings Inc appointed Lee Chee Pin as head of financial products and solutions for wealth management in Asia ex-Japan, based in Singapore.
He will be report to the head of wealth management for Asia ex-Japan, Nobuhiro Sano, in this newly created position.
He was chief executive of Island Asset Management, a boutique fund management company, before joining Nomura. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* On March 21, entered underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, pierce, Fenner & Smith, Morgan Stanley