Nov 1 Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's largest brokerage, said it appointed Mark Doms as a managing director and senior economist.

Doms, who will be based in New York, joins Nomura from the U.S. Department of Commerce where he advised the Obama administration as Under Secretary for Economic Affairs. (bit.ly/2f9ekTZ) (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)