Sept 30 Japanese financial services company Nomura Holdings Inc said it appointed Massimo Labella and Babita Ittoo in its prime finance division.

Labella has joined as head of directional Delta One sales, Nomura said in a statement.

He has earlier worked with JPMorgan Chase & Co for 12 years.

Ittoo has joined as a vice president, focusing on client origination in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). She has spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs.

Both will be based in London and report to Phil Morgan, head of prime finance sales for EMEA. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)