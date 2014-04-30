UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO, April 30 Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest investment banking and brokerage group, reported a 26 percent fall in quarterly profit as waning enthusiasm over economic stimulus policies brought down stock trading volumes.
Nomura, in a statement on Wednesday, said net profit totalled 61.3 billion yen ($597.76 million) in January-March from 82.4 billion yen in the same quarter a year earlier.
The result compared with the 41 billion yen mean estimate of 5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Shares of Nomura closed 2.7 percent lower ahead of the release, compared with a 0.1 percent gain in the benchmark . (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Nathan Layne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts