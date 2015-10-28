TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's top investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly net profit fell after it booked costs to settle a lawsuit with Italian bank Monte dei Paschi.

Nomura said its July-September net profit was 46.6 billion yen ($387.14 million), compared with 52.9 billion yen in the previous year.

The profit compared with a mean estimate of 11.3 billion yen from three analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 120.3700 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)