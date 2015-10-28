UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's top investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly net profit fell after it booked costs to settle a lawsuit with Italian bank Monte dei Paschi.
Nomura said its July-September net profit was 46.6 billion yen ($387.14 million), compared with 52.9 billion yen in the previous year.
The profit compared with a mean estimate of 11.3 billion yen from three analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 120.3700 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February