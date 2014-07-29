(Fixes date in the dateline)
TOKYO, July 29 Nomura Holdings Inc on
Tuesday said quarterly net profit fell 70 percent from a year
earlier, missing analyst estimates, as a rally in Tokyo stocks
last year gave way to a more cautious view of the country's
recovery prospects.
Japan's biggest investment banking and brokerage group said
its April-June net profit fell to 19.86 billion yen ($195
million) from 65.89 billion yen a year earlier.
Analysts on average expected net profit of 26 billion yen,
according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.
($1 = 101.9700 Japanese Yen)
