TOKYO Jan 29 Nomura Holdings Inc on Thursday reported a net profit of 70 billion yen ($595.24 million) for its third quarter, as strength in its retail business offset weakness in its overseas bond-trading operations.

The result compared with 48.3 billion yen a year earlier and a consensus estimate of 39.5 billion yen by three analysts on Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Shares in Nomura ended down 1.2 percent ahead of the announcement, compared with a 1.1 percent fall in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 117.6000 yen) (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski)