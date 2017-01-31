* Q3 net profit 70.3 bln yen vs 35.4 bln yen in year-ago period

* Wholesale pretax profit up nearly five-fold to 47.4 bln yen

* International operations record third straight quarter in black

* Overseas 50 bln yen pretax profit in sight - CFO

* Trump economic policies may help Japan escape deflation - CFO (Recasts top; adds CFO's comments)

By Thomas Wilson

TOKYO, Jan 31 Nomura Holdings Inc was set to post an annual profit in its international operations for the first time in seven years after the overseas business at Japan's top brokerage stayed in the black for the third straight quarter and as overall profit doubled.

A profit at its non-Japanese operations has been a long-cherished goal for Nomura, which bought Lehman Brothers' equities and investment banking business in Europe and Asia in 2008 at the height of the global financial crisis as part of a concerted strategy to expand from its domestic stronghold.

But the strategy backfired and caused overseas pretax losses of 385 billion yen in six years for the brokerage, forcing it to undertake a painful restructuring in April. The company said on Friday when it released quarterly results that it hopes to achieve a 50 billion yen ($439 million) pretax profit target for the full year.

"Considering that we have maintained our momentum in January, the target is in sight," Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura told a results briefing.

Underscoring the shift, Nomura's key wholesale division - which includes bonds and currency trading and investment banking - saw the Americas account for a bigger share of its revenue than Japan in the October-December 2016 quarter, the first time in two-and-a-half years that that has happened.

Nomura said on Tuesday its Oct-Dec net profit soared 99 percent to 70.3 billion yen from the same period a year earlier, benefitting from a jump in bond and currency trading after Donald Trump's unexpected U.S. presidential election victory in November.

That was the brokerage's best quarterly profit in nearly two years and its highest rate of profit growth in three years.

Pretax profit at the wholesale division jumped nearly five-fold from a year earlier to 47.4 billion yen, while overseas operations notched a pretax profit of 31.4 billion yen, compared with a loss of 19.9 billion yen in the year-ago quarter. Between April-December it made 71.4 billion yen in pretax profit overseas.

SUPPORTING INVESTMENT

Nomura's strong quarterly results mirror those of Wall Street investment banks such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley which this month posted jumps in profit on surging stock and bond trading revenue in the wake of Trump's victory.

Trump's policies will likely boost demand in the U.S. economy, while his probable support for interest rate hikes could help Japan's escape from deflation by supporting investment in riskier assets, CFO Kitamura said.

Nomura's wholesale unit was also buoyed by fees from advising companies in a spate of cross-border mergers and acquisitions, as well as equity finance deals such as Kyushu Railway Co's $4 billion October listing.

Yet pretax profit at Nomura's retail arm fell 7 percent to 25.9 billion yen due to heavy net outflows of cash and securities as investors remained cautious and booked profits amid a strong stock market performance. Smaller rival Daiwa Securities also announced a day earlier a drop in its retail business.

The Nikkei average climbed 16 percent in October-December, spurred by a weaker yen and Wall Street's bets on an improving U.S. economy.

Nomura's shares have soared over 35 percent since Trump's victory. The shares closed down 2.6 percent before the results announcement, compared to a 1.4 percent fall in the wider TOPIX index. ($1 = 113.8900 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)