TOKYO, April 27 Nomura Holdings Inc
Chief Operating Officer Tetsu Ozaki said on Wednesday that
Japan's biggest brokerage is targeting turning a profit in its
overseas business by March 2017, as it cuts jobs and operations
in Europe and the Americas to end a run of six years of net
losses.
Ozaki was speaking at a news conference in the capital after
Nomura reported it slipped to its first quarterly net loss since
2011 during the January-March quarter, in part because of hefty
losses in operations outside Japan.
The executive declined to say how many jobs the brokerage is
cutting, though the company booked a charge of 16 billion yen
($144 million) to cover redundancy packages. People familiar
with the matter previously told Reuters 500-600 jobs would go in
Europe, with other cuts in the Americas.
($1 = 111.2700 yen)
