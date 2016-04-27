LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Nomura outlined further details of
its new strategy for its international wholesale business,
principally in Europe and the Americas, as it reported a 41%
fall in revenues in the division to Y136.2bn for the first three
months of 2016.
Earlier in April, the Japanese bank had said it would close
most of its equities and equity capital market underwriting
businesses in EMEA and reduce other lines in the Americas. In
all this will see 800 jobs go in these areas, representing 15%
of the EMEA total and 10% of the Americas.
Nomura on Wednesday said that total wholesale annual costs
would be reduced by a fifth as a result. However, the bank
declined to give any further details on precise numbers of jobs
to go. Acquisition finance, non-agency securitized products and
corporate credit will all be streamlined in the US.
The bank wants to retain a complete suite of tools in the
world's largest market for investment banking but it will also
sharpen its equities research there, focusing on particular
sectors where it has ECM strength. Underweight areas of coverage
will go.
In the first three months of 2016 - Nomura's fiscal fourth
quarter - wholesale revenues in EMEA fell 64% to Y23.7bn and
were down 19% to Y45.4bn in the Americas. Domestically they fell
36% to Y49bn.
The bank said that weakness in rates was largely to blame
for the declines in each region. The better performance in the
Americas came from the gain realised on the sale of shares
Chi-X, the trading facility, which helped offset a slower
quarter in securitized products.
Overall, Nomura estimated that in the current calendar year
the tough market conditions could mean the total investment
banking fee pool across the industry - from both primary and
secondary business - could shrink by as much as 17% to US$182bn.
Nomura estimates it had a 3.1% market share last year.
Under this bleak analysis, the bank said this would be the
first time fees did not rise at least in line with global GDP
growth. These structural changes have prompted it to make these
moves, said chief operating officer Testsu Ozaki.
"International market turmoil and negative rates policies
have led to a decline in client activity. This challenging
market is an opportunity to pinpoint our strength," he said.
"The break down in the relationship between global GDP
growth and fee growth suggests there will be postponed ECM and
high-yield deals. We want to review our business lines in
international products and accelerate our focus but maintain
market share."
In the 12 months to the end of March, wholesale banking
costs were reduced by 9% to US$5.87bn. Despite this, the overall
pre-tax profit margin on the business shrunk to just 2%. Annual
pre-tax profits slumped 83% to US$124m. After the strategic
changes, Nomura is aiming for a 10%-15% margin.
However, Steven Ashley, joint head of the wholesale division
with responsibility for EMEA and the Americas as well as markets
overall, said a lot of the reductions in risk weighted assets
had already been carried out. He said this explained partly why
the last year's results were weak.
Like many banks, Nomura particularly suffered in fixed
income, with revenues down 76% to Y27.6bn in the first quarter
of the calendar year compared with the same period a year ago.
The impact of negative rates knocked spread product trading.
Equities trading was more resilient, thanks to a strong
domestic performance. Japanese-connected ECM and M&A was also a
bright spot for the bank, with global revenues in these two
areas up 15% and 40%, respectively year-on-year in the quarter.
"Our trading revenues slowed in 2015-16. We want to create a
leaner earnings structure which is not reliant on trading
revenues," said Ozaki. "By significantly reducing the costs of
the international wholesale business we can make sure it is
profitable for the long term."
