TOKYO, March 1 Nomura Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had appointed Steven Ashley and Kentaro Okuda as joint heads of its wholesale division, effective April 1.

The moves come as Nomura, Japan's largest investment bank, seeks to expand its wholesale division in the United States.

In addition to their new duties, Ashley and Okuda will continue in their current roles of global markets head and global head of investment banking respectively.

Ashley joined Nomura in 2010 and has been global markets head since 2012. Okuda, who joined Nomura in 1987, has been global head of investment banking since 2012.

Current wholesale chief executive Tetsu Ozaki will become Group chief operating officer, Nomura said.

