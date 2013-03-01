TOKYO, March 1 Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc said on Friday that it would sell some of its shares in property affiliate Nomura Real Estate Holdings as part of an effort to free up capital to meet a tougher regulatory environment.

Nomura, Japan's largest brokerage, said in a statement that it would sell a portion of its shares in the property firm held by a subsidiary. As a result, its stake in Nomura Real Estate will drop to 36.3 percent from 50.9 percent. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)