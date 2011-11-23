Nov 23 Nomura Holdings plans to
sell some domestic businesses, including its real estate arm, as
Japan's top brokerage rushes to beef up cash in an ailing stock
market, the Financial Times said on Tuesday.
Nomura, which is considering the sale of Nomura Real Estate
and Nomura Research Institute -- its consulting, information
technology and research arm -- is already in talks with parties,
the newspaper said, citing several people close to the
situation.
Selling the two arms may boost Nomura's capital and would
make sense since it has no compelling reason to hold on to
either company, but there is no formal auction process,
according to the article.
Nomura was not immediately available for comment.
Globally investment banks have been slashing jobs and
streamlining operations to cope with a downturn in financial
markets and the uncertain economic outlook, especially in Europe
where a debt crisis is still brewing.
Earlier this month, Japan's top brokerage posted its first
quarterly loss in over 2 years due to a slump in investment
banking revenues.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)