* Private equity players mooted as suitors
* Individual assets already being sold off
(Adds details on Nomura Real Estate, background)
By Alex Frew McMillan
Nov 23 Nomura Holdings Inc has
started talks to sell domestic businesses including its real
estate arm, the Financial Times reported, as Japan's top
brokerage rushes to beef up cash in an ailing stock market.
Nomura was considering the sale of Nomura Real Estate
Holdings Inc and its consulting arm, Nomura Research
Institute, the newspaper said on Tuesday, and was in preliminary
talks with private equity buyers.
The report cited several people familiar with the talks,
including the Japan head of a private-equity firm that has taken
part.
Talk has been circulating for close to a month that Nomura
Real Estate is on the block. The listed holding company has a
market capitalisation of $2.8 billion and property developer,
Nomura Real Estate Development as its key business.
Two private equity fund managers told Reuters that Nomura
had approached private equity buyers to discuss the sale of
individual properties. One said they had also discussed the sale
of the whole business.
Selling both Nomura Real Estate and Nomura Research
Institute as a block would be a major boost to Nomura's capital
base.
There was no formal auction process in place, according to
the article, which said KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital LP
had been in talks with Nomura.
Nomura declined to comment.
Property market sources told Reuters that it would be
difficult for one buyer to absorb all of Nomura Real Estate in
one go.
A fund manager who runs a Japan fund said Nomura might also
look to merge the real-estate business with another developer.
Fortress Investment Group LLC is another potential
suitor, the fund manager said, since Nomura owns a 12 percent
stake in Fortress. Fortress did not immediately respond to calls
for comment.
Earlier this month, Nomura posted its first quarterly loss
in more than two years due to a slump in investment banking
revenue.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Aldred and Kavyanjali Kaushik;
Editing by Chris Lewis)