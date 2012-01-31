TOKYO Feb 1 Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, is expected to show on Wednesday that it roughly broke even in the latest quarter despite a big one-off investment gain, exposing its weak earnings power and underscoring fears of a credit downgrade.

The results will come three weeks after the abrupt departure of two senior ex-Lehman Brothers bankers, which highlighted the poor performance of its wholesale operations and raised questions over its overseas strategy.

The brokerage is seen booking a small quarterly net loss of about 2.5 billion yen ($32.7 million), according to the average of six analysts polled by Reuters. The forecasts range from a net loss of 18.3 billion yen to a 13.4 billion yen profit.

Nomura has been scrambling to cut costs after the wholesale division lost nearly $1 billion in July-September, prompting Moody's Investors Service to put its Baa2 debt rating under review for a possible downgrade. A decision is expected in the coming days.

The market consensus has hardened around a one-notch cut to a Baa3 rating, which would put Nomura on a par with struggling local rival Daiwa Securities Group and just one level above speculative, or "junk", grade.

While an immediate two-notch cut is seen as extremely unlikely, Moody's could leave the risk of a future cut to junk on the table if it couples a one-notch downgrade with a negative outlook. That could be enough to spook some counterparties and may force Nomura to further trim operations overseas, analysts said.

"An investment grade rating is critical for investment banks. A one-notch cut by itself would not trigger a big outflow of funds but, depending on the outlook, counterparties could become increasingly wary," said Deutsche Securities analyst Masao Muraki.

"Although the possibility is fairly low, a two-notch cut would prompt more counterparties to avoid dealing with it. In forming new contracts, counterparties would demand more collateral, boosting funding costs and reducing profitability."

Nomura is confident its balance sheet is strong enough to weather a downgrade. It has built up a $70 billion liquidity pool equal to 15 percent of its assets, has secured funds to meet refinancing needs over the next four quarters, and the average maturity of its loans is now six years -- all making an immediate funding crunch unlikely.

At end-November, with financial markets on edge, Nomura announced it had reduced its exposure to Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain to $884 million, down 75 percent in less than two months. That move included a big cut to repo-to-maturity transactions -- off-balance sheet agreements that were central to MF Global's late-October collapse.

"Our balance sheet is solid," Chief Financial Officer Junko Nakagawa told an investor forum at that time. "Even if there should be any stress on the repo market we would not have to rely on new unsecured financing. We have enough cash at hand to continue business for longer than one year."

EARNINGS POWER

Rather than near-term funding, the greater risk to Nomura is in the number of clients that might scale back their trading or demand more favourable terms.

"I don't expect there to be major problems with funding or it being forced to come up with a big increase in collateral," said Natsumu Tsujino, analyst at JP Morgan Securities in Tokyo.

"But market conditions and customer flow are slow and those conditions could persist for some time. Against that backdrop, a rating downgrade could make it difficult for Nomura to boost customer flow."

Moody's cited ongoing losses in Nomura's overseas capital markets operations, which pushed the broker to a group net loss of 46.1 billion yen in July-September, as the main factor behind its review.

Nomura's October-December results are expected to have been helped by a recovery in fixed income trading and savings from a $1.2 billion cost-cutting plan launched in November, as well as an expected 30 billion yen gain from the sale of the Skylark restaurant chain.

Investors are worried though by weak conditions in Japan, a market that has generated steady profits for Nomura, helping cushion the blow of losses overseas after it bought Lehman's Asian and European operations in 2008.

Earlier this week, Daiwa and SMBC Nikko Securities, Japan's second- and third-biggest brokers, posted quarterly losses amid the downturn in global equities markets, which has depressed trading volumes and investment trust sales.

Daily turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell below 1 trillion yen in December for the first time in more than 8 years, while equity mutual funds suffered a third straight month of net outflows for the first time in more than a decade.

"I'm worried about the retail business. I expect Nomura to address the issue, but they could be facing a series of tough quarters," said JP Morgan's Tsujino.

"It's not as if they can just cut overseas operations and everything will be fine. They need to take the domestic operations in a slightly different direction to revive retail profitability."

($1 = 76.3900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne)