MUMBAI Nov 17 Nomura Holdings
head of India investment banking Nipun Goel and two other senior
investment bankers have quit as part of the Japanese bank's plan
to save costs, two sources with direct knowledge of the
situation said on Thursday.
Indraneil Borkakoty, head of India equity capital market
business, and senior M&A banker Shubham Majumder have also left,
said the sources, who declined to be named as the information
was not public.
Nomura India spokeswoman declined to confirm the names.
"We are not providing details of individuals. However, at
the time of its second quarter results, Nomura announced its
intention to reduce its cost run rate by $1.2 billion, and we
are in the process of executing that plan as quickly as
possible," she said in an emailed statement.
"Nomura possesses deep bench strength and remains fully
committed to the market," she added.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)