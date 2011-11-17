* Head of India equity capital markets, senior M&A banker
* Nomura in process of executing cost cut plans-spokeswoman
MUMBAI Nov 17 Nomura Holdings'
head of India investment banking, Nipun Goel, and two other
senior investment bankers have quit as part of the Japanese
bank's plan to save costs, two sources with direct knowledge of
the situation said on Thursday.
Indraneil Borkakoty, head of its India equity capital
markets business, and senior M&A banker Shubham Majumder have
also left, said the sources, who declined to be named as the
information was not public.
Goel, who joined Nomura last year after working with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch for 14 years, was involved in
deals including JFE Steel's $1 billion stake buy in
Indian steelmaker JSW Steel.
Borkakoty and Majumder joined Nomura last year from Kotak
Mahindra Capital and Macquarie, respectively, as part
of its plans to build up investment banking operations in Asia's
third-largest economy.
The Nomura India spokeswoman declined to confirm the names
of the executives who quit.
"We are not providing details of individuals. However, at
the time of its second-quarter results, Nomura announced its
intention to reduce its cost run rate by $1.2 billion, and we
are in the process of executing that plan as quickly as
possible," she said in an emailed statement.
Some Nomura staff in Europe were told on Wednesday they were
being laid off, people familiar with the matter said, as part of
its cost-cutting plans.
The Japanese bank posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2
years earlier this month due to a slump in investment banking
revenues and tripled its cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion to
cope with the tough market conditions.
"The lay off process has started in Europe and Asia and
there could be more job cuts over the next few days in this
region," said one of the sources with knowledge of the changes
in Nomura India headcount.
Nomura vies with its global rivals Citigroup, Goldman
Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch for a slice of the Indian investment banking market, which
has seen a sharp plunge this year.
India's M&A deal volume has fallen to $35 billion in this
year through October from $57 billion in the year ago period,
while share sale volume has more than halved to $8.4 billion in
the same period, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan
and Aradhana Aravindan)