TOKYO Jan 10 Japan's top money manager, Nomura
Asset Management, said on Friday it has agreed to acquire the
Taiwanese asset management arm of ING Groep, a move
that will make Nomura the first Japanese asset manager to start
operations in Taiwan.
Nomura Asset, an unit of Japan's top brokerage, Nomura
Holdings Inc, will partner with an investment group led
by Ashwin Mehta, former chief executive of Taiwan-based ING
Securities Investment and Trust Company.
An official at Nomura Holdings declined to disclose the
purchase price. Nomura Asset held 30.8 trillion yen ($293.94
billion) in assets under management as of September.
ING said in a statement the transaction is expected to close
during the second quarter and is subject to regulatory approval.
ING Securities Investment is among the top 10 asset
management firms in Taiwan and holds about 5.2 billion euros
($7.06 billion) in assets as of October, the statement said.
($1 = 0.7361 euros)
($1 = 104.7850 yen)
