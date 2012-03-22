(.)
By Mari Saito and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, March 22 Shares of Japan's Nomura
Holdings fell on Thursday after sources told Reuters an
employee at the brokerage was the source of a tip-off to a
Japanese fund manager penalised for insider trading ahead of a
stock offering by energy firm Inpex.
Japan's securities regulator recommended on Wednesday a
50,000 yen ($600) fine against Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and
Banking, saying the asset manager sold Inpex shares
after a tip-off about its plans for a $6 billion offering in
2010.
Shares in Nomura, which was one of the underwriters for the
Inpex deal, fell 1.5 percent on Thursday after closing down 4.1
percent in the previous session - its biggest one-day fall in 13
weeks.
The case could discourage some institutional investors from
trading with Nomura over the near term and leave Japan's top
broker vulnerable to action by the Financial Services Agency,
which has the regulatory authority to punish investment banks.
"We will continue to investigate. This is not over," a
Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission (SESC) executive
told a briefing in Tokyo on Wednesday on the Inpex case. "The
responsibility of the lead managing securities firm that passed
on the information is a very serious matter."
The SESC did not name the securities company because it did
not believe the individual or firm profited from the leak.
While other underwriters - Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Securities
and JP Morgan - declined to comment, Nomura issued a statement
saying it was cooperating with the investigation and expressing
"regret" over the incident. It did not comment on whether any of
its staff were the source of the information.
But according to sources, who declined to be identified
because the probe is ongoing, a member of Nomura's sales force
is the suspected source of the leak.
Yasuo Sakuma, a portfolio manager at Bayview Asset
Management, reckoned the impact on Nomura shares would be
limited and said the weakness could be a buying opportunity.
"This event will have no serious impact on Nomura business.
Rather, we should pay more attention to the credit downgrade on
Nomura," he said, referring to Moody's recent cut of the bank's
credit rating to one notch above speculative "junk" grade.
SMALL FINE
The action against Chuo Mitsui Asset was the first by the
SESC since it launched a probe in 2010 into dubious trading
around a string of share offerings that have tainted the
reputation of Japan's capital markets.
The SESC is also investigating trading related to share
sales by Tokyo Electric Power and Nippon Sheet Glass
around which selling and volume patterns have triggered
suspicion that the information was leaked.
The SESC said the tip on the Inpex share sale was leaked by
a securities firm sales person, who got the information from a
colleague in investment banking, crossing over an internal
"Chinese Wall" that was supposed to divide the two operations.
After receiving the tip, the Chuo Mitsui Asset fund manager
sold off its existing holdings in Inpex and took out fresh short
positions. Altogether, the trades generated a profit of 14
million yen ($167,400) for his fund, the SESC said.
The $600 fine was calculated based on the estimated
management commission on a profit of that size.
Jamie Allen, Secretary General of the Asian Corporate
Governance Association (ACGA), said he welcomed the punishment
but was worried the small size of the fine would "send the wrong
signal to the market" about the seriousness of the issue.
Chuo Mitsui Asset, which is part of the Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Holdings group, said it would conduct a thorough
investigation into the issue. It declined to name the fund
manager or the securities firm.
($1 = 83.6300 Japanese yen)
