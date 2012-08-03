(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Noriyuki Hirata and Nathan Layne
TOKYO Aug 3 Japan's financial regulator handed
Nomura Holdings the lightest possible sanction on
Friday for its involvement in a string of insider trading cases,
marking a key turning point in a costly scandal for the
country's largest investment bank.
The so-called business improvement order from the Financial
Services Agency (FSA) will require Nomura to report regularly on
its efforts to shore up compliance after it admitted to leaking
information on three share offerings it underwrote in 2010.
The sanction stopped short of a more damaging order to
suspend some operations for weeks - a penalty that had initially
been seen as a possibility in this case - and moves Nomura
closer to the resolution of a scandal that triggered the
resignation of Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe last week.
But Nomura faces tough challenges beyond the insider tradng
probe. The new CEO, Koji Nagai, launched a review of its ailing
overseas operations and vowed to fix a hard-charging culture in
which the seeking out and leaking of client secrets thrived.
"This will reduce Nomura's regulatory risks but it faces
other structural problems. It's not as if now its loss-making
overseas business will post a sharp recovery," said Deutsche
Securities brokerage analyst Masao Muraki.
In making its decision, the FSA took into account the steps
taken by Nomura already, including a voluntary suspension of
institutional equity sales activities for a week last month.
Financial Services Minister Tadahiro Matsushita also referred to
Nagai's comments last week that he would rebuild Nomura from
"the ground up".
"In particular I applaud the resolve of the new leader to
review the company structure and to rebuild its foundation,"
Matsushita told reporters.
The relatively light nature of the punishment was flagged
earlier in the week when the Securities Exchange and
Surveillance Commission, the agency that handled the
investigation, recommended sanctions without calling for a halt
of operations.
SCANDAL COSTS BUSINESS
Nomura has acknowledged that its employees leaked information
on three share issues it underwrote in 2010: energy firm Inpex
Corp, Mizuho Financial Group and Tokyo
Electric Power.
The scandal has cost Nomura business. In the past two
months, at least nine Japanese issuers have dropped or demoted
the brokerage as an underwriter and some asset management firms
have halted trading with the firm.
At the end of June, Nomura published the results of an
internal investigation that found breaches of basic investment
banking safeguards against leaking of confidential information
and announced a raft of measures to prevent recurrence.
As a first step, Nomura is required to report back to the
regulator by Aug. 10 on the implementation of those measures and
any compliance issues discovered in an ongoing review of its
operations.
"We will continue to further enhance our internal controls
and work across the entire firm to prevent similar incidents
occurring in the future and to regain the trust of the public,"
Nomura said in a statement on Friday.
The first report due by Aug. 10 is expected to be accepted
by the FSA, which is important because that would likely be
viewed by clients that have stopped trading with it as a sign
they could resume business with the brokerage.
Beyond the probe targeting Nomura, the FSA has not indicated
when it will close out the investigation of insider trading
practices in the Tokyo market, which has ensnared a number of
other brokerages and asset management firms.
Major brokerages faced a deadline of Friday to report to the
FSA on their compliance safeguards and whether they leaked
information on planned share issuances to Japan Advisory, a
hedge fund advisory firm linked to the Whitney Japan Fund.
The brokerages are expected to make summaries of those
reports public next week after they have been reviewed by the
FSA.
(Editing by Michael Watson and Raju Gopalakrishnan)