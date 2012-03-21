COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
TOKYO, March 21 Nomura Holdings said on Wednesday it was cooperating with an investigation by Japanese regulators into insider trading by Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking. Nomura did not comment on whether it was the source of the leaked information.
Earlier on Wednesday Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission recommended that Chuo Mitsui be fined for trading on insider information prior to a share offering by Inpex in 2010. The SESC said an employee at a securities firm leaked the information, without naming the firm.
Nomura was a joint book runner on the deal, along with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The Commission determined that Chuo Mitsui Asset Trust and Banking Company, Limited obtained non-public information from an individual who is an employee of one of the underwriters of the transaction. Nomura expresses its regret, and will continue to cooperate fully in the investigation," Nomura said in a statement. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson)
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.