TOKYO, April 25 Japan's market regulator has sent investigators to the Tokyo offices of Nomura Holdings in an escalation of its probe into the broker's suspected involvement in leaking inside information, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) had been investigating Nomura on a voluntary basis over the suspected relaying by an employee of inside information about a public stock offering to a fund manager client in 2010.

Nomura was the lead underwriter on that offering, a $6 billion share sale by energy firm Inpex Corp.

On Wednesday the SESC launched a "special investigation" into the matter. That classification means the regulator will conduct its probe from Nomura's offices and the broker could face sanctions if it doesn't fully comply.

The SESC put notice of an investigation into Nomura on its website on Wednesday, without offering further details.

A Nomura spokesman said it would fully cooperate with the investigation.

As a policy the SESC does not comment on individual cases. (Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata, Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)