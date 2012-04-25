(Adds details, background)
By Noriyuki Hirata and Nathan Layne
TOKYO, April 25 Japan's market regulator has
sent investigators to the Tokyo offices of Nomura Holdings
in an escalation of its probe into the broker's
suspected involvement in leaking inside information, sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
has been investigating Nomura on a voluntary basis as part of an
industry-wide probe into insider trading in Japan around a
string of public stock offerings in 2009 and 2010.
The SESC was not satisifed with the level of information it
had obtained from Japan's largest investment bank and upgraded
its probe to "special investigation" status on Wednesday,
according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The regulator put notice of an investigation into Nomura on
its website on Wednesday, without providing any details on the
nature of the probe, in line with its policy of not commenting
on individual cases.
Last month the SESC recommended a fund management firm be
punished for trading on inside information on a $6 billion share
sale by Inpex Corp in 2010.
The SESC suspects an employee of Nomura, which underwrote
the offering, is the source of the leak, three sources familiar
with the investigation have told Reuters. The bank said it would
cooperate fully with the investigation.
Switching to special investigation status will allow the
regulator to focus its efforts solely on the problem of insider
trading. The classification also makes the broker subject to
sanctions if it doesn't fully comply with the probe.
The SESC will continue investigating the Inpex offering
while also looking into the possibibility of Nomura involvement
in other cases. Nowa was also an underwriter on a capital
raising by Tokyo Electric Power, one of the stock
offerings being looked at in the industry-wide probe.
The move intensifies the scrutiny of Nomura's ability to
control sensitive client information, although it remains to be
seen if there will be any real impact on its operations.
After a 2008 insider trading case, Nomura was slapped with
an order to improve compliance.
Earlier this month the SESC called for the country's
third-largest broker, Nikko SMBC Securities, to be punished
after its retail staff tipped off clients about a public stock
offering by its parent bank.
That marked the second action by the SESC since it launched
its high-profile probe into insider trading in 2010, coming on
the heels of its recommended for a small fine against Chuo
Mitsui Asset Trust Banking in the Inpex case.
