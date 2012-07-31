* Caps investigation into Nomura that began in April
* Order seen as a relatively light sanction of the firm
* CEO, top lieutenant resignations helped lead to light
sanction-sources
* Critics say insider trading had become widespread in Tokyo
market
* Nomura says has already taken steps to tighten controls
By Noriyuki Hirata and Nathan Layne
TOKYO, July 31 Japan's securities investigators
on Tuesday urged a relatively light penalty on Nomura Securities
and closed out a three-month investigation of the brokerage's
role in leaks of company share issuance plans dating back to
2010.
Reuters reported this week that the resignation of Nomura's
top two executives would clear the way for the Securities and
Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) to recommend a
relatively light penalty.
The SESC urged that Nomura be given a regulatory
order to improve its compliance practices, the lightest penalty
it could have sought. One expert said that represented a "slap
on the wrist."
The recommendation moves Japan's largest brokerage closer
toward a resolution of a costly scandal that triggered the
resignations of Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe and his top
lieutenant Takumi Shibata last week.
In a statement, Japan's largest investment bank apologised
and said it had taken steps to keep information collected by its
underwriting operation from leaking to its trading desk and
investors.
"We take the SESC's recommendation seriously and will
further enhance and reinforce our internal control structure to
regain the trust of the public," it said in a statement.
Japan's Financial Services Agency, which oversees the SESC,
will decide on a final sanction for Nomura in the coming weeks,
officials have indicated.
In a worst-case outcome, Nomura might have faced a far more
costly order to shut down its trading desk or other operations
for several weeks, people involved in the process have said.
"People in the international community will be surprised
that there was no business suspension order," said Christopher
Wells, a partner at White & Case LLP in Tokyo and an expert on
Japanese securities law.
"It seems like a slap on the wrist in view of all of the
public attention that has been given the issue."
The relatively light administrative sanction against Nomura
would cap a special investigation that began in April as part of
an effort by regulators to crack down on insider trading
practices that critics say had become widespread in the Tokyo
market in recent years.
Nomura has said it was involved in leaks of information on
three share issues in 2010: by Mizuho Financial Group,
energy firm Inpex Corp and Tokyo Electric Power
.
Investors tipped off to those share issuance plans looked to
profit by selling the shares in advance of the announcement
since the deals dilute the stakes of existing shareholders.
Shares in Nomura have lost about a third of their value
since mid-March but the stock has rallied since Thursday when
the management shake-up was announced as investors bet that the
move lessened uncertainties for the investment bank.
The insider trading scandal had become costly for Nomura as
clients suspended trading or pulled back from underwriting deals
with the bank. In the past two months, at least nine Japanese
issuers dropped or demoted Nomura as a bond or stock
underwriter.
Beyond the narrow investigation targeting Nomura, the FSA
has not indicated when it will close out the investigation of
insider trading practices in the Tokyo market.
Major brokerages face a deadline of Friday to report to the
FSA whether they leaked information on planned share issuances
to Japan Advisory, a hedge fund advisory linked to the Whitney
Japan Fund.
(Writing by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Neil Fullick)