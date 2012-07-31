TOKYO, July 31 Japan's securities market
watchdog recommended on Tuesday that Nomura Securities
be given an administrative order to improve its compliance
practices as punishment for its involvement in three insider
trading cases dating back to 2010.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
said it had completed a special investigation of Japan's largest
brokerage and found problems with its safeguards of confidential
client information.
The SESC's recommendation represented the lightest sanction
it could seek. Japan's Financial Services Agency, which oversees
the SESC, will decide on a sanction for Nomura in the coming
weeks.
Nomura Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe and his top
lieutenant Takumi Shibata announced their resignations last week
to take responsibility for the insider trading scandal.
(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata, Writing by Kevin Krolicki;
Editing by Michael Watson)