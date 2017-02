TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Nomura Holdings will cut more than 700 additional jobs as part of a $1.2 billion cost-cutting plan unveiled on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter said.

Nomura did not give specific job cut targets in announcing the plan.

The cuts will bring total job losses to more than 1,000, including the roughly 300 staff it set out to cut in September, the source said.

(Reporting by Emi Emoto; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)