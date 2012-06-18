TOKYO, June 18 The Japanese government's sale of
shares in Japan Tobacco, which could raise some $6
billion, will be handled by JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Goldman Sachs, Daiwa Securities and Mizuho
Securities, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
Nomura Holdings, under investigation for insider
trading, was not selected despite its leading position in
underwriting shares in Japan.
The offering in Japan Tobacco, the world's third-largest
cigarette company, is expected to rank as one of Japan's largest
share sales of recent years.
Nine investment banks were shortlisted earlier this month
from 12 banks that submitted bids.
The ministry is planning to cut the government's stake in
Japan Tobacco to one-third from half to raise money to help fund
reconstruction efforts in areas devastated by last year's
earthquake and tsunami.
