(Refiling for technical reasons with no change to original text)

By Adam Tempkin and Charles Williams

April 25 (IFR) - Nomura has joined the team of Bank of America and Morgan Stanley bidding on US$7.5bn in commercial real estate CDOs from the Fed's Maiden Lane III portfolio of toxic assets.

The three banks have circulated a proposal, obtained by IFR on Wednesday, to re-package the assets, which the Fed acquired in the 2008 bailout of AIG, in a so-called re-remic structure.

The structure would create a US$1.72bn AAA-rated tranche out of the CDOs, which are nearly 50% comprised of junk-rated securities backed by commercial real-estate mortgages.

Under the proposal, Moody's would rate the new securities. The Triple A, Class A bond would have a weighted average life of 3.9 years; The Aa1-rated Class B, for US$2.57bn, would have a weighted average like of 4.7 years; the Class C1, rated Baa3, for US$1.209bn would be five years; and Class C2, for US$2bn, has a 5.2-year weighted average life, but would not be rated.

The Triple A spread is projected to price at 179bp above swaps and a $93 price; the Aa1 projected at 509bp above swaps and a $81 price; the Baa3 at 768bp over swaps and a $76 dollar price; and the Class C2 at 60bp over swaps and a $60 dollar price.

The collateral for the proposed re-remic is backed by the two CDOs that the Fed is selling this week.

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, and Nomura are seeking indicative bids from clients in order to "competitively bid" on the Maiden Lane III assets, according to the banks' proposal.

WHAT'S OLD IS NEW AGAIN

Re-remics are now fairly common investment vehicles offered by broker-dealers, who have tried to re-sell the toxic assets that helped spur the worst crisis since the Great Depression.

Because of new capital regulations put in place since then, banks have an urgent need to replace the downgraded assets on their balance sheets with investment-grade holdings.

At the same time, high-grade ratings would open the door to institutional investors that are prohibited from investing in junk-rated bonds -- that is, they would widen the pool of potential buyers.

But while the enhanced ratings help boost investor appeal, these sophisticatedly repackaged re-remics can be hard to discern from the original toxic securities out of which they were created -- and many have not performed well in the market.

Sources said a competing team of Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse would not re-remic the securities if it wins the auction, while one source said the Barclays pitch includes a re-remic.

The current structure of the Maiden Lane III bonds on offer are estimated to be worth between upper-50 cents to lower-60 cents on the dollar.

But there could well be obstacles to creating the new structure -- not least that Barclays is already counterparty to a derivative swap on the Maiden Lane CDOs.

That position would have to be unwound before the CDOs could be turned into a re-remic, which would be expected to make the already highly complex proposal even more difficult.

And the re-remic structure itself could make it difficult to break down the Maiden Lane III CDOs to get at the underlying assets most coveted by investors -- securities backed by bundles of mortgages, known as CMBS, and many of which remain AAA-rated.

The CMBS underneath the Maiden Lane CDOs are widely considered to have a much greater market value than the CDOs themselves, and whoever wins the auction would presumably break the CDOs apart to sell them as the smaller, more lucrative pieces. (Adam Tempkin and Charles Williams are IFR analysts; Editing by Marc Carnegie)