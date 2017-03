FRANKFURT, July 2 Japanese investment bank Nomura named Walter Heindl as country head for Germany and Austria, replacing Koichi Katakawa who held the position since 2006.

Heindl has been at Nomura since 2008, overseeing global strategy for the bank's wholesale activities. Before that, he served at Lehman Brothers as chief administrative officer, Asia excluding Japan. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Holmes)