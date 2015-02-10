BRIEF-Art's Way Manufacturing reports Q1 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations
* Art's Way Manufacturing announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
Feb 10 Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's largest investment bank and brokerage, has named Jaj Singh as head of research on ASEAN banks, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Singh joins Nomura from Standard Chartered Plc where he was head of research on Southeast Asian banks and covered Singapore and Indonesia banks.
Nomura also appointed June Ng as utilities and plantations analyst for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). June joins from DBS Vickers, where she covered utility and coal stocks. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* CEO Juan Ramón Alaix's 2016 total compensation was $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2nRVXcH) Further company coverage: