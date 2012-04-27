TOKYO, April 27 A probe into insider trading around a string of public stock offerings in Japan has so far had no impact on Nomura Holdings' business, the company's chief financial officer said on Friday.

Junko Nakagawa declined to comment further on the matter at a briefing on the firm's results.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) on Wednesday sent officials to Nomura's offices in an escalation of its investigation into the broker's suspected involvement in leaking inside information, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

