May 9 Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc :

* Says it will acquire a distribution facility at 10.8 billion yen on Sept. 1 and a campus at 4.9 billion yen on May 26

* Says it will sell nine properties for 1.24 billion yen in total on May 17

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/GPBPKv

