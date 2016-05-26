BRIEF-J. Crew Group says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
* Says takes legal action to assert rights under term loan agreement
May 26 Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc :
* Says it Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc (NMF) to fully acquire Top REIT Inc (TOP) through unit swap, with effective on Sep. 1
* One TOP's unit will be exchanged with 2.62 NMF's unit
* 461,120 NMF's unit will be exchanged
* Top REIT Inc will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SOe0o3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 2 Australian shares edged higher on Thursday, helped by basic materials and energy stocks as the dollar stepped back on disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not take a more hawkish policy stance.
* Says The Tokyo Star Bank, Limited has sold J REIT Investment Securities to J Bank Co Ltd, for 1.34 billion yen