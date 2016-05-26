May 26 Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc :

* Says it Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc (NMF) to fully acquire Top REIT Inc (TOP) through unit swap, with effective on Sep. 1

* One TOP's unit will be exchanged with 2.62 NMF's unit

* 461,120 NMF's unit will be exchanged

* Top REIT Inc will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange on Aug. 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/SOe0o3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)