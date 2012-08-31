BRIEF-Align Technology announces acquisition of its Invisalign distributor for Europe, Middle East, Africa region
* Align technology announces acquisition of its invisalign distributor for the europe, middle east, and africa region
TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's Nomura Holdings Inc plans to slash about $1 billion in costs by shrinking its European operations, cutting labour costs and other measures, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.
Citing sources involved in the decision, NHK said newly appointed Chief Executive Koji Nagai had related the scandal-hit investment bank's plan on Friday to top officials in Japan and overseas.
Nomura will announce the plans soon, NHK said.
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals and EyeGate enter into licensing agreement for EGP-437 combination product in post-operative pain and inflammation in ocular surgery patients
